Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $999,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 334,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $85,880,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 50.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $232.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $232.73 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.