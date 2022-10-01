Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.88.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,641,000 after acquiring an additional 39,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

