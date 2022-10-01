Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.80. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $142.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

