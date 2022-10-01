Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $52.00. The stock traded as low as $38.02 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 39474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 43.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.11.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

