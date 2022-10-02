1,259 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $14,953,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 116,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 68.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 279,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after buying an additional 113,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,970,000 after buying an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after buying an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME opened at $115.48 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

