1,300 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,312,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.31.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $90.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 124.86%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

