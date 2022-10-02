1,306 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

IWP opened at $78.43 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

