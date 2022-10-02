1,911 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of State Street by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in State Street by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 275,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $60.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.