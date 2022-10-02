2,243 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American International Group Trading Down 0.4 %

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

NYSE:AIG opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

