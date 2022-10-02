2,575 Shares in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 239,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Forestar Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 84,654 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Douglas Allen acquired 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,759.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $110,939. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOR shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

FOR opened at $11.19 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.80 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

