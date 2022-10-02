341 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ROP opened at $359.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.22 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

