3,901 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in FOX by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 571,987 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in FOX by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,541,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 444,935 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 777,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,537,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

