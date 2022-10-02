875 Shares in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 80.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $109.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.81.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

