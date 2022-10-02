Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.42.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

