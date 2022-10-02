Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $95.56 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

