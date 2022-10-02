Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

