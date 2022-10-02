Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

