American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American States Water by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.30. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

