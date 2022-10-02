American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $130.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.12.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.64%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

