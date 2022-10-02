Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,748,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $804.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

