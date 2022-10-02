AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 314,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

