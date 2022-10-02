Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Five Oceans Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

