Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.8% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

