Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 8.6% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.20 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.41.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

