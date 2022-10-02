Applied Capital LLC Decreases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Applied Capital LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

