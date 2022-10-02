Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Enstar Group LTD boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC opened at $16.88 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

