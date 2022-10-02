AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after buying an additional 44,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,300,000 after purchasing an additional 132,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its position in AstraZeneca by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

