Ballast Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $121.39 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $302.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.27 and a 200-day moving average of $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

