BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $207,582,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $39,550,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 423,444 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 326.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.18 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

