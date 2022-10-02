Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.3% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 192,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VZ opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

