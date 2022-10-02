Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.3% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 289,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 82,724 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of JPM opened at $104.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.