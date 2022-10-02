Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

