Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 483 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $388.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.71 and a 200 day moving average of $399.74. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

