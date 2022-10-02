Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 57,320 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,320 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 270.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,346 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.