BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Buys 3,689 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRTGet Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 3,689 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.49. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,067,454 shares in the company, valued at $62,606,736.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BRT stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

