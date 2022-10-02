BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Buys 3,689 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 3,689 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,292.49. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,067,454 shares in the company, valued at $62,606,736.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

BRT stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

