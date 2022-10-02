BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,507,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Monday, September 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $14,600.00.

On Monday, September 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Friday, September 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $14,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $14,950.00.

On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $15,250.00.

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $14,700.00.

NASDAQ:BFI opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth $834,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 180.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

