California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stake Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,085,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock worth $159,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.34. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $206.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

