Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $23,023,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,933,808 shares of company stock worth $26,764,833. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

