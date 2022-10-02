Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $112.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,184,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

