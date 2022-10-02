Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,238 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,629 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $37,821,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,038,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,793,000 after buying an additional 380,161 shares in the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of SCCO opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.39). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

