Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 221,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,032,163 shares.The stock last traded at $68.44 and had previously closed at $68.62.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

