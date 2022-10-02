Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,375 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $17,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,554,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,126,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $20.42 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.

