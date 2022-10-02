Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $164.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.