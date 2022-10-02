Center For Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $126.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day moving average is $146.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $126.21 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $301.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile



The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

