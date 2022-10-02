ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 342,650.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.08.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $932.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

