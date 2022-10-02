ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Bank of America boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $23,023,486.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,933,808 shares of company stock valued at $26,764,833 in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

