Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,559,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $110,078,000 after buying an additional 32,206 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 124,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

