Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 99,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $104.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $104.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $306.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

