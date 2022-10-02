CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Boosted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 56,307 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.91%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

