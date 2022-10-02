Coerente Capital Management Sells 470 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coerente Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.